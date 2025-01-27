J. Lo casts spell in stunning spiderweb gown at movie musical premiere

Jennifer Lopez mesmerises in spiderweb lace dress at Sundance Film Festival

Jennifer Lopez dressed to impress at the world premiere of Kiss of the Spider Woman.

Making a fashion statement at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City on Sunday, January 26, the actress premiered her very first movie musical in a spiderweb gown.

Gracing the red carpet alongside director Bill Condon, Co-star Tonatiuh, and others, the On the Floor hitmaker posed for the cameras in a black Valdrin Sahiti lace gown adorned with Hassanzadeh jewellery, creating a spiderweb from the neck down to her feet.

She complimented her dress with a white fur coat to stay cosy and warm.

Kiss of the Spider-Woman is a reimagining of John Kander, Fred Ebb, and Terrence McNally's stage adaptation of Manuel Puig's 1976 novel.

The Broadway adaptation of the Argentine writer’s work took home the Tony Award for Best Musical in 1993.

In addition, a non-musical 1985 film starring William Hurt, Raul Julia, and Sônia Braga was adapted from the same novel.

J. Lo, who plays Ingrid Luna in the new movie musical, revealed during an L.A. Times panel discussion that she prepared for months to play a movie star within a movie.

Notably, The Kiss of the Spider Woman has no distributor and release date yet.