Justin Baldoni’s sister shows support amid Blake Lively legal battle

Justin Baldoni’s sister shares heartfelt note amid Blake Lively legal drama

Justin Baldoni’s sister Sara Baldoni is ready to defend him as she spoke out in support.

The Jane The Virgin star’s sister took to Instagram and penned down a heartfelt wish for his birthday on Saturday, January 25th.

“Happy birthday JB, I love you and I celebrate you – the man you are, the love you embody, the strength of your connection to God, the essence of your being, your dedication to truth, to service and to love – today and all days. I am so proud to call you my big brother and annoyingly squeeze the hell out of you until the end of time. Xx,” wrote Sara in the caption alongside a sweet photo of the two siblings sharing a hug.

Sara’s post comes one day after his mom, Sharon, celebrated his birthday with a sweet caption and pictures from his time on Jane The Virgin.

Sharon also sent her best wishes for “truth” to prevail, writing, “Life has its moments and also its surprises — as you keep your integrity through it all justice and truth will shine today and into eternity.”

The supportive messages for the Man Enough podcast host come during his legal battle with Blake Lively. The Gossip Girl alum sued her It Ends With Us co-star for sexual harassment in December 2024.

Following the lawsuit, Baldoni retaliated with his own $400 million lawsuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, as well as her publicist, Leslie Sloane.