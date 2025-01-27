Jennifer Lopez surprises crowd with singing performance at Film Festival

Jennifer Lopez blows away fans by surprise performance at Sundance Film Festival

Jennifer Lopez proved herself to be a multi-talented star at the Sundance Festival as she got up on the stage.

The 55-year-old was spotted in the crowd by the DJ who started interacting with her by playing her hit song Jenny from the Block.

The On The Floor hitmaker got TAO Park City “buzzing” as she got up on stage and started singing along.

“She arrived in good spirits and went straight to her table where she danced and sang for the first part of the night,” an insider told Page Six.

“That’s when most of the crowd realized she was there. She then got up on stage and starting singing along to Jenny then performed All I Have,” continued the source.

As soon as the Unstoppable actress hit the floor, “The energy was buzzing and the Casamigos was flowing. She changed the vibe of the night.”

J.Lo later took to Instagram and gave fans some glimpses of the night herself, on Saturday.

Lopez was seen wearing a beige track set based on a cropped jacket and matching high-waisted trousers.

The Marry Me actress accessorised her outfit with gold hoop earrings and brown-shaded sunglasses while posing next to her Unstoppable co-star Jharrel Jerome.

The multi-hyphenated star was in Park City, Utah, for the Sundance Film Festival premiere of her new film, Kiss of the Spider Woman, scheduled for Sunday night.