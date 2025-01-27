Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce pack on PDA after Chiefs win

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrate Chiefs’ victory with a sweet kiss

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce walked off the field together after sharing a celebratory kiss at Arrowhead Stadium.

The 35-year-old pop superstar cheered on her boyfriend in the crucial AFC Championship on Sunday, January 26th, and excitedly ran to him when he won.

The two sweethearts didn’t shy away from sharing a passionate kiss in front of fans.

The So Highschool songstress hugged the NFL star before giving him a kiss as his team earned their place in this year’s Super Bowl.

The 14-time-Grammy winner donned a black and gold Louis Vuitton knit jacket and black skirt with red tights, as a subtle nod to the Chiefs.

The lovebirds were captured in the moment in several fan-posted pictures as they were showered with confetti.

This comes after the Anti-Hero hitmaker supported the NFL star at his game against the Houston Texas last week.

Swift was there to cheer on Kelce at the last year’s AFC Championship and rushed to the field to share a kiss with him.

The Eras Tour performer’s fans are excited to see her at the Grammys next week and then Superbowl the following week.