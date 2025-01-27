Justin, Hailey Bieber laugh off social media drama with date night in LA

Justin and Hailey Bieber stepped out together for date night following social media drama

Justin and Hailey Bieber treated themselves to a date night full of laughter and romance following their recent social media drama.

People reported that the couple put up a united front, unfazed by the striking headlines after the Baby hitmaker seemingly unfollowed his beloved wife on Instagram.

Justin, 30, and the Rhode Beauty mogul stepped out for a date night at the comedy club Laugh Factory on Saturday, January 25.

As per an Instagram post by the venue and comedian Nicky Paris, the loved-up couple, who tied the knot in September 2018, were joined by singer Tate McRae.

"A memorable night at the Laugh Factory featuring incredible performances and a surprise visit from @justinbieber in the audience," the club captioned a carousel featuring photos of the Yummy singer posing with comedians Paris, Amir K and Ruben Paul.

Justin and Hailey’s fun-filled date night comes after a source told the magazine that the couple is going strong despite "constant" split rumours.

For the unversed, after raising eyebrows for unfollowing his wife on Instagram, the Sorry singer clarified in a since-deleted story that "someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife."

"S**t is getting suss out here," he added on the January 21 social media update. He quickly re-followed his wife and dedicated a post to her as well.