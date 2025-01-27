Taylor Swift arrives along with family to support Travis Kelce at big game

Taylor Swift and her entire family cheer on Travis Kelce at Chiefs game

Taylor Swift’s entire family was rooting for Travis Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs played in AFC Championship.

The 35-year-old pop superstar arrived at the Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, January 26th, with both of her parents Andrea and Scott Swift, as well as her brother Austin.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker donned a black and gold Louis Vuitton Monogram Knit Jacket, and black skirt with red tight underneath, repping the colour of her beau’s team.

The Swift family also paid tribute to the Chiefs, dressed up in red colours, with Andrea wearing a red coat, and Scott sporting a Chiefs bomber jacket. Austin also gave a nod to Travis with a red Chiefs scarf paired with his dark coat.

The Eras Tour performer added a matching Louis Vuitton beanie and her signature red-lip to complete her look.

This marks Taylor’s first outing since she sent fans in a frenzy when both of her unreleased 'Taylor's Version' albums disappeared from Spotify. Fans theorise that the 14-time-Grammy winner is most likely thinking of dropping a bombshell announcement in the Grammy awards on February 2nd.