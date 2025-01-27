Timothée Chalamet's SNL performances sparks demand for Bob Dylan concert

Timothée Chalamet is the first non-professional singer tapped as musical guest in the history of 'SNL'

Timothee Chalamet sent fans wild with his never-before-seen renditions.

Helming the double duties for the first time on Saturday Night Live, the star of Bob Dylan’s biopic A Complete Unknown performed three of his favourite tunes by the legendary singer.

SNL posted all his musical gigs on YouTube, including Outlaw Blues, Three Angels, and Tomorrow Is a Long Time, leading to fans demanding a Dylan tribute concert.

Several fans flooded the comments section with a special concert demand, with one gushing over the Dune star, saying, "I’d pay to watch Timothée play a Bob Dylan cover concert, honestly. He’s acquired so many skills playing the role, I don’t want him to squander them."

"Need to go to a Timothée Bob Chalamet concert asap," added a second fan.

Meanwhile, some fans raved over the French actor's vocal talent.

"What an amazing performance. Well done Timothée!" praised one fan with clapping and red heart emojis.

A second fan complimented, "The way he's better at performing live than some actual singers."

Notably, Chalamet became the first non-professional singer to perform as a musical guest in 30 years of SNL history.

The January 25 episode of the NBC comedy sketch marked the Wonka star’s third-time hosting the show.