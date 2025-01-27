Timothée Chalamet's SNL performances sparks demand for Bob Dylan concert

Timothee Chalamet sent fans wild with his never-before-seen renditions.
Helming the double duties for the first time on Saturday Night Live, the star of Bob Dylan’s biopic A Complete Unknown performed three of his favourite tunes by the legendary singer.
SNL posted all his musical gigs on YouTube, including Outlaw Blues, Three Angels, and Tomorrow Is a Long Time, leading to fans demanding a Dylan tribute concert.
Several fans flooded the comments section with a special concert demand, with one gushing over the Dune star, saying, "I’d pay to watch Timothée play a Bob Dylan cover concert, honestly. He’s acquired so many skills playing the role, I don’t want him to squander them."
"Need to go to a Timothée Bob Chalamet concert asap," added a second fan.
Meanwhile, some fans raved over the French actor's vocal talent.
"What an amazing performance. Well done Timothée!" praised one fan with clapping and red heart emojis.
A second fan complimented, "The way he's better at performing live than some actual singers."
Notably, Chalamet became the first non-professional singer to perform as a musical guest in 30 years of SNL history.
The January 25 episode of the NBC comedy sketch marked the Wonka star’s third-time hosting the show.
