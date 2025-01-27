Benedict Cumberbatch gushes over attending Sundance ‘in person’ for first time

Benedict Cumberbatch on 2025 Sundance Film Festival

Benedict Cumberbatch is happy to be a part of the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, considering it’s his first time doing so.

The star made his Sundance Film Festival debut in style, attending the 2025 event in Park City for the first time to promote his latest film, The Thing With the Feathers.

The actor, known for his diverse and captivating performances, was honored at the Variety Cover Party, celebrating his dramatic role as a grieving father in the highly anticipated movie.

Speaking to the audience at the event, Cumberbatch expressed his excitement about being part of the iconic festival. “To celebrate my first Sundance in this way is quite something,” he shared.

“I’ve had a film here before, but I’ve never been here in person.”

The evening marked a milestone for Cumberbatch, who graced the cover of Variety’s 2025 Sundance issue.

His comments reflected both humor and humility as he recounted the film’s production process.

“It is very strange to be talking to you now before the premiere of the film, having this time last year been in some weird studio in west London with a guy in an animatronic crow suit with two amazing, non-acting twins who very occasionally did not want to act,” he said with a laugh.

Cumberbatch went on to thank his collaborators and praised Sundance for its commitment to showcasing groundbreaking storytelling.

“Sundance is an extraordinary festival that continues to uplift bold, innovative and novel storytelling. It is a great honor to be here tonight,” he said.

The Thing With the Feathers premiered shortly after the party, with fans and critics eager to witness Cumberbatch’s performance in the emotionally charged drama.

His debut at Sundance has only added to the buzz surrounding the film and his remarkable portrayal of a father navigating profound loss.