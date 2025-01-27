Nany González, Kaycee Clark, from The Challenge split

The Challenge alumni Nany González and Kaycee Clark break up

The Challenge alumni Nany González and Kaycee Clark have parted their ways.

The reality have officially announced their breakup on January 25, more than a year after their engagement.

"After a lot of reflection, Kaycee and I have decided to go our separate ways," Nany shared via her Instagram Stories. "This definitely wasn't an easy decision, but it's what's best for the both of us."

She continued, "Thank you to everyone who has supported us along the way—we're both moving forward with love and kindness in our hearts & we ask that you respect our need for privacy at this time. Love, Nany & Kaycee."

Kaycee posted a nearly identical statement on her social media, with both expressing gratitude toward their supporters. However, neither shared specific reasons for their decision to end the relationship.

The announcement comes after fans began speculating about their relationship status earlier in January, following Nany’s decision to delete all posts from her Instagram grid, except for her promotional photo for The Challenge All Stars: Rivals, which she uploaded in December.

The couple first met during The Challenge: Total Madness in 2020, where they quickly formed a strong bond. Over the years, they competed together on The Challenge: Double Agents and Spies, Lies & Allies, with their connection evolving into something deeper.

"We've always been allies in the game and have maintained a very good friendship since, but there was always an undeniable connection between the two of us," Nany told E! News in July 2021.

"I think this upcoming season of The Challenge is where we really explore what that connection is and what it means."

Their romantic journey culminated in September 2023, when Nany proposed to Kaycee during a memorable trip to Thailand's Phi Phi Islands.

At the time, she reflected on their love, writing on Instagram, "From the moment I met this woman, I knew that she was someone special. Our paths crossed in the most unexpected way, and I am forever grateful for that chance encounter."

Although their engagement has ended, both Nany and Kaycee have expressed a desire to move forward with kindness and mutual respect.