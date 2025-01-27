Princess Eugenie's 'silence' raises brows after Christmas snub

Princess Eugenie has 'distanced' herself from 'family matters'

Princess Eugenie’s recent social media hiatus is raising questions, especially as it coincides with her decision to skip Christmas with the Royal Family.

Property expert Robin Edwards told GB News that the princess’s “social media silence” could be linked to her growing physical and emotional distance from the UK.

Eugenie, who spent the holidays with her husband Jack Brooksbank’s family instead of joining the royals at Windsor, has been noticeably quiet online.

This shift follows the couple’s 2020 relocation to Portugal, where Jack holds a senior role at the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club, a luxury development in Comporta, known as “The Hamptons of Portugal.”

“The distance seems to be influencing her engagement with family matters,” Edwards explained, adding that her quieter online presence may reflect her increasing focus on life abroad.

Eugenie’s silence comes as her father, Prince Andrew, finds himself under scrutiny again. He was recently linked to alleged Chinese spy Yang Tengbo, though both deny the accusations, and Andrew insists he cut ties with the businessman following government advice.