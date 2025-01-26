Meghan Markle's sweet gesture toward Queen Elizabeth misinterpreted by fans

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married on May 19, 2018

Meghan Markle’s transition into royal life came with its challenges, particularly as her relationship with Prince Harry and her introduction to royal protocol were closely scrutinised by the media.

One significant moment in her early royal journey occurred in June 2018, when Meghan accompanied Queen Elizabeth II on her first and only joint royal engagement.

The outing, which included a visit to Cheshire, attracted much attention and was seen as an opportunity for Meghan to establish her place within the family.

The day started positively, with Meghan and the Queen appearing to share a warm camaraderie.

Photos of the two laughing together garnered favorable coverage, with many praising Meghan’s ability to connect with the monarch. However, a small incident during the engagement sparked discussion online.

While preparing to enter their car, Meghan and the Queen experienced a brief moment of uncertainty over who should step in first. Meghan, demonstrating courtesy, initially deferred to the Queen, asking, “What’s your preference?”

After some back-and-forth, the Queen motioned for Meghan to go ahead, maintaining her usual seat behind the driver. The exchange, though minor, led to a flurry of opinions. Some praised Meghan’s thoughtfulness, while others critiqued her for appearing unfamiliar with royal customs.

Royal experts later clarified that the Queen always preferred sitting behind the driver, a detail Meghan may not have been briefed on beforehand. Etiquette expert William Hanson commented that it was a “considerate gesture” from Meghan to ask, despite the confusion.

The outing, although brief, marked a unique moment in Meghan’s time as a working royal, showcasing her efforts to adapt to royal traditions while forming a bond with the Queen.