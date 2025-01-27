Travis Kelce’s pals opens up about prep ahead of meeting Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce’s pal reveals the pep talk he got before meeting Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce made sure Taylor Swift had a good time with his friends.

The 35-year-old NFL star’s bff Beau Allen opened up about meeting the pop superstar for the first time in the Green Light with Chris Long podcast.

“Kels called me up, and the tone was like…when your dad calls you when you get in trouble for something and he doesn’t know how to get into it,” Allen recalled, adding, “He’s like, ‘You’re coming to this game. Don’t make me regret this.’”

Allen went on to say that he quickly surrendered, telling the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, “Yes, sir.”

However, contrary to the anticipation, the Anti-Hero hitmaker seemed really “cool” to Allen when they met the first time at Arrowhead Stadium.

“She’s cool, man. She led with a compliment. She said I was funny and that she respected my commitment to, like, making a joke or getting a laugh or something like that,” he recounted.

The former footballer was caught off guard with the surprising compliment, “I was just like, ‘Oh, wow, I really wasn’t expecting a compliment out of you. Like, thank you,’” he recalled.