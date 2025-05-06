Shakira's latest blunder may ruin her relationship with Rihanna

Shakira embarrassed to leak major update about Rihanna's life

Shakira can’t be embarrassed enough as she has just made a major blunder for which she feels sorry for.

The 48-year-old gave an interview just before Met Gala 2025, where she let a big news slip out of her mouth about Rihanna.

In conversation with NBC, the Hips Don’t Lie singer was asked who she is excited to see walking down the red carpet of the biggest fashion event.

The Colombian singer mentioned that she would love to see the Diamonds singer and accidentally revealed that she also heard Rihanna is pregnant.

"I want to see Rihanna! I want to see her so bad. And I just heard the news too. She's pregnant!"

Immediately after making the blunder, Shakira realized that she should not have spoken about it as the 37-year-old had not shared the big news publicly.

She gasped after quickly bringing her hands to the face, "Am I not supposed to say that?"

The Work hitmaker has officially disclosed the pregnancy at the Met Gala red carpet, where she flaunted her baby bump in a floral gown.

Rihanna is expecting her third child with partner A$AP Rocky. The couple already share two children named RZA and Riot.