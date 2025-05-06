King Charles marks significant day of his life in style amid challenges and change

King Charles marks significant day of his life in style

King Charles III and Queen Camilla celebrated the second anniversary of the Coronation on Tuesday, May 6.

Charles and Queen Camilla were officially crowned in Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023. Military celebrations in London marked the milestone event.

As part of celebrations, the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery fires a 41 Gun Royal Salute in Hyde Park, while the Honourable Artillery Company fired a 62 Gun Royal Salute from Tower Wharf.

Last year's event was overshadowed by the King and his beloved daughter-in-law Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis.

Royal fans came out to watch the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, with gunners in their gold braided jackets, fire off the salute as the Band of the Irish Guards played music in the park next to the Palace.

However, the King explained how much importance the day has in his life as he and his wife Queen Camilla unveiled their new Coronation state portraits at the National Gallery during an event marking the institution's 200th anniversary.

The King's portrait was created by artist Peter Kuhfeld, while the Queen's was painted by Paul S Benney. Both portraits depict the royal couple in their Robes of State, alongside their crowns.

The royal family also shared the clip as the King and Queen unvieled their portraits.

During the same event, the King also unveiled a plaque commemorating the completion of a two-year building project and the reopening of the Sainsbury Wing.

John Booth, chairman of the National Gallery, delivered a short welcome speech before inviting the King and Queen to reveal the new portraits.