Timothee Chalamet chooses guys' night over Met Gala with Kylie Jenner

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have been dating for two years

Timothée Chalamet chose basketball with the boys while girlfriend Kylie Jenner attended the Met Gala alone.

While the beauty mogul, 27, stunned solo on the Met Gala steps Monday night in a custom Ferragamo gown that perfectly fit the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" theme, Chalamet was nowhere in sight.

Instead, the 29-year-old actor stayed in to catch Game 1 of the Knicks vs. Celtics Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The A Complete Unknown star shared glimpses of his low-key evening on Instagram Stories just hours before the red carpet rolled out. One photo showed him and a group of friends posing for a selfie, while another showed the crew watching the game on an iPad around a coffee table.

But it appears the couple were on the same page about their Monday night plans as Jenner appeared to give her boyfriend a subtle shout-out a few days prior, posting a few bikini-clad selfies wearing a New York Knicks cap.

There is no love lost, though. The couple, who’ve been dating for two years, have never attended a red carpet together, and this latest move seems perfectly on brand.