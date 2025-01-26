Jennifer Lopez’s new look seems to be subtle nod to Ben Affleck?

'Kiss of the Spider Woman' is produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon

Jennifer Lopez turned heads with her chic look, showcasing herself more powerful and confident, following her divorce from Ben Affleck.

Jennifer and Ben's fans are wondering if the songwriter is teasing her former partner with new stunning looks.

The 54-year-old made sure to stun onlookers and her fans at the Sundance Film Festival in Park city, Utah.

Taking to Instagram, J.Lo shared her mesmerizing look, captioning: “Ready for Sundance.”

The On The Floor vocalist can be seen flaunting a leather trench coat and complimented her attire with high-heeled boots to fight the snowy weather.

She accessorized with newspaper style cap, gloves, trendy sunglasses and a mindblowing briefcase-style bag.

JLo marked her appearance at the festival for the premiere of Kiss of the Spider Woman, a musical film where she stars as Aurora.

The movie is produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, the film showcases Lopez's unique blend of dancing and singing, adding yet another highlight to her illustrious career.