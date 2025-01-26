Mel Gibson explains why several A-lister are leaving Hollywood

Mel Gibson has recently explained why A-listers are leaving Hollywood.

Speaking to Fox News’ Hannity, the Braveheart star revealed that several people “have left” the industry but he cannot blame them.

Fox News host Sean Hannity told Mel that he left New York due to “crime, high taxes, burdensome regulations,” and had “no intention of returning”.

To which the Flight Risk actor replied that most of the celebrities had left for the same reasons.

“People are going somewhere else because it's more cost-effective,” said the 69-year-old.

Mel however promised to work with the President Donald Trump to “fix” the industry as a special ambassador to Hollywood

“There are just a lot of prohibitive regulations and things in the way that I think could be lifted… But I think it can be fixed,” explained the Bandit actor.

Elsewhere in the interview, Mel shared he would like to work with other Hollywood ambassadors Jon Voight and Sylvester Stallone to discuss a plan and “educate” himself more on growing issues in the industry.

The Passion of the Christ actor talked about tax incentives, which he believed is “not working” at the moment.

Interestingly, Mel recalled he had to shoot a movie for one day in LA and it was economical for him to travel with whole movie crew and flied to Europe, lodged them and film for three days than to work on a movie “down the road”.

“There's something wrong there, and I think there are solutions,” continued the actor and director.

Mel added, “I know Arnold (Schwarzenegger) tried to level the playing field years ago. He couldn't do it because there were obstacles. He tried, though.”