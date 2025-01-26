What makes Duchess Sophie's Chopard diamonds more special?

During her recent visit to the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, the Duchess of Edinburgh showcased an exquisite diamond jewellery set, believed to be a heartfelt gift from her husband, Prince Edward.



The 60-year-old royal, fresh from celebrating her milestone birthday, turned heads in Surrey with a stunning ensemble complemented by her sparkling accessories.

Royal fans quickly identified the exquisite set as pieces from Chopard's iconic Happy Diamonds collection, which includes a necklace, stud earrings, and a bracelet.

According to Tatler, the dazzling collection might be a thoughtful gift from her husband, Prince Edward, adding sentimental value to the already elegant ensemble.

This isn't the first time the duchess has showcased these jewells. She debuted the set during the Royal Family's Christmas gathering last December, where she paired the diamonds with a chic blue wool coat.

This fuelled speculation about the collection being a special festive gift from Edward.

The duchess's choice to wear the set so early in the year suggests it holds a special place in her collection.

At Sandhurst, Sophie also paid homage to her military role as Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Corps of Army Music by adorning a brooch featuring the corps's badge, perfectly completing her refined look.



