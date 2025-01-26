Kate Beckinsale deletes instagram account after months of harassment

Fans are perplexed by Kate Beckinsale's complete disappearance from social media.

Famously active on Instagram, the actress shares gorgeous looks from events, adorable photos of her pets, and her pranks with her millions of fans.

But recently, it appeared that she is no longer active on the internet.

Her Instagram profile, which had 5.6 million followers, has been deleted, according to internet detectives.

The 51-year-old has also erased all of her posts and altered her display photo to black.

Since Kate has been known to get hateful words from trolls on the platform, the significant change immediately garnered attention and caused alarm.

The Van Helsing actress most recently get criticised regarding her weight.

She was bombarded with comments about how she looked and arguments that she had been using Ozempic to lose weight, all beneath a picture that was quickly removed.

One follower declared they were not "critiquing" her, saying they believed she had "lost too much weight."

"If it's not a criticism, it's a passive-aggressive, totally unnecessary opinion from someone I don't know who knows nothing about my circumstances," Kate retorted, expressing her opinions.

"So next time you feel like commenting on someone’s body, I suggest you keep it to your f***ing self."

Regretfully, this is not the first time Kate has felt obliged to speak out against internet harassment.

When fans saw a shift in her body shape last spring, they advised her to "eat something."

This occurred following the passing of Kate's stepfather, Roy Battersby, and while her mother was also dealing with health issues.