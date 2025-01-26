Justin Baldoni's mom breaks silence over set behaviour amid lawsuit

Justin Baldoni's mother recounts memorable times on 'Jane the Virgin' set

Justin Baldoni’s family is finally breaking their silence amid his growing crisis since legal battle with Blake Lively

Following the lead of her daughter-in-law Emily, Baldoni’s mother, Sharon took to her Instagram account to voice her support with a heartwarming note for her son, who turned 41 on Friday, January 24.

"Happy Birthday, Justin," she wished the actor and recounted the final scene of Jane the Virgin, describing the time as peaceful.

"A moment where joy and love permeated the set, where friendships and family were born and kindness and integrity permeated the hearts of all the actors and crew," she recalled what the castmates and crew members meant to each other that time in the wake of her son’s It Ends With Us co-star Livley’s sexual harassment accusations against Baldoni.

"A happy loving and generous memory with hearts exploding with possibilities," the mother continued. "Life has its moments and also its surprises- as you keep your integrity through it all, Justice and truth will shine today and into eternity."

"I love you more than you will ever know! Happy Birthday, my beautiful boy! May God continue to bless you in truth," Sharon concluded with blessings for her son, who was hit by the lawsuit in December 2024.

Sharon’s post comes after Emily also posted a tribute for the director-actor on his birthday.