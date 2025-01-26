Blake Lively drops fresh bombshell claim amid Justin Baldoni legal battle

Blake Lively makes shocking new claims as Justin Baldoni feud catches fire

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni legal battle seems to catch fire as the actress made new claims.

The Gossip Girl alum and husband Ryan Reynolds’ lawyer appealed a gag order again as they wrote a letter to Judge Lewis J. Liman, who is supervising their case.

Attorney Esra Hudson wrote on behalf of the couple as per Deadline, on Friday evening demanded the restraint order to prevent “extrajudicial statements” by Baldoni's legal team.

“Requiring counsel to heed the ethical rules that bind them is not a gag order; it is a mechanism that would ensure the proceedings in this Court are not prejudiced by counsel's conduct outside of the courtroom,” wrote Hudson.

The letter went on to state that, "The Wayfarer Parties are attempting to draw a dangerous false equivalence that may have profound consequences not just for this case, but for other women who are sexually harassed in the workplace given the high profile of this matter.”

Lively’s lawyer also implied that Baldoni's alleged smear campaign against her might still be ongoing.

“Even more troubling, however, is that the retaliation campaign that Ms. Lively alleged in her Complaint, with substantial supporting documentation, includes highly destructive behind-the-scenes elements, including the regular engagement of [Baldoni's crisis PR chief] Melissa Nathan with her vast tabloid media sources to influence a steady stream of negative media regarding Ms. Lively, as well as a sophisticated and 'untraceable' digital social media manipulation campaign designed to impact social media algorithms against Ms. Lively.”

“The Lively-Reynolds Parties are informed and believe that these efforts have continued unabated since the CRD Complaint was filed, and may have even been accelerated. The administration of justice in this case will be severely compromised if this behavior continues,' concluded the four-page letter.