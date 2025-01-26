Jennifer Lopez stuns onlookers with glam look amid house hunting

Jennifer Lopez makes rare appearance as she prepares to move closer to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez, who is currently house hunting in ex-husband Ben Affleck’s neighbourhood, glammed up for her manager’s birthday bash.

The 55-year-old star was spotted making her way to Novikov restaurant in Beverly Hills, on Friday, January 24th.

The On The Floor hitmaker showed off her dancer legs in a shimmering green dress with a slit as she arrived at her manager’s birthday party.

J.Lo accessorised the look with transparent heels, chandelier earrings, statement ring, and put her golden tresses up in a sleek bun.

Lopez completed the stunning look with a full-glam makeup look, based on smoky eyes, sculpted contour, cool toned lipstick, and neutral manicure.

The birthday celebration comes amid her house hunting as TMZ recently reported that the Unstoppable actress had visited a $20 million mansion in Brentwood, where the Gone Girl star lives after the two parted ways last year.

Although the Marry Me singer was quite impressed by her potential new house, which is currently off-market, she is seriously concerned about the air quality in the area after the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles.

The wildfire caused many residents, including Affleck to evacuate, which is why J.Lo is reportedly bringing air quality specialist to test the surroundings before going ahead with the purchase.