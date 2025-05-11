King Charles makes stern statement after anti-monarch protests

King Charles sent a strong message in a new video after anti-monarchist protests broke out in London.

On May 11, the official Instagram page of the royal family released a powerful video, featuring the monarch and senior royals, marking VE Day festivities.

Parts of the King's historic speech from the 80th anniversary of VE Day were also shared in the new video, in which he highlighted the importance of dialogue to overcome the fear of conflict.

In his speech, he said, "And as we reach the conclusion of the 80th Anniversary commemorations, we should remind ourselves of the words of our great wartime leader, Sir Winston Churchill, who said ‘Meeting jaw to jaw is better than war.'"

"In so doing, we should also rededicate ourselves not only to the cause of freedom but to renewing global commitments to restoring a just peace where there is war, to diplomacy, and to the prevention of conflict," the King stated.

"This week, we celebrated the indomitable spirit of the extraordinary Second World War generation. We will never forget," the statement alongside the video reads.

It has been suggested that the royals responded to the increasing criticism with a new stern statement affirming their unity and commitment to serving the public.

For the unversed, the anti-monarchists demanded an "elected, democratic head of state" during a protest in Trafalgar Square, London, as per GB.