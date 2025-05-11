Nicole Kidman shares ‘beautiful’ throwback photos with late mom

Nicole Kidman looked back fondly on cherished memories she created with her late mother, Janelle Ann Kidman.

Marking a significant event on Saturday, May 10, the Babygirl star took to her official Instagram to share throwback photos of her beloved mom with an emotional caption.

"My mother and my daughters in Uluru, beautiful memories…always [flying hearts emoji]," she recalled, adding, "Happy Mother’s Day."

The first photo of the carousel captured three generations in one frame: Kidman, 57, her mother, and her then pre-schoolers Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, now 16 and 14, respectively.

The second and last picture showed the grandmother enjoying a stroll in the park, holding hands with her two grandkids.

Kidman’s Big Little Lies co-star Reese Witherspoon poured in her love for in the comments section, writing, "I love you," with a red heart emoji.

It is pertinent to note that this is the first Mother’s Day A Family Affair actress has spent since her mother passed away on September 7, 2024.

Kidman announced her mother’s death in a statement read aloud by Babygirl director Halina Reijn at the Venice Film Festival as she had left the event early due to her mother's death.