Ryan Reynolds caught in spotlight as Blake Lively receives more drama

Ryan Reynolds found himself in the massive spotlight recently as his wife Blake Lively faces more drama in her ongoing legal struggles.
The couple, known for keeping things low-key, has been hit with a storm of attention as Blake’s legal issues continue to unfold.
Reynolds recently made a rare public appearance at his friend Hugh Jackman’s show in New York City this week, just days after his wife Lively found herself in massive spotlight due to some serious legal issues.
Reynolds made show stopping entrance near end of "From New York, With Love," just as Jackman started interesting Q&A with the crowd.
“I was told this was going to be a comedy version of ‘Les Mis’ as a one-man show. We all said it was a terrible idea but he carried on. I see he’s duped me once again!” the Deadpool star joked as per People Magazine.
The 48-year-old actor cracked a few more jokes before delivering a heartfelt speech in honor of the his bestfriend.
Despite the storm brewing around It Ends with Us co-stars, the Spirited actor's public presence makes it clear that for now, he’s keeping his focus on work and life as usual and fans are hoping the legal drama resolves quickly.
Seemingly, while Blake Lively avoids any public appearances, Ryan Reynolds continues to find ways to let loose from the drama.
