Hugh Grant joins forces with Prince Harry in legal battle

Prince Harry and Hugh Grant are together in lawsuit against tabloid

Hugh Grant doubled down on Prince Harry’s settlement with Rupert Murdoch News Group’s tabloids after the latter came to a settlement.

The Duke of Sussex and the 64-year-old Hollywood star, both sued NGN on the accusations that the newspaper published illegal information against them.

Prince Harry’s trial against The Sun, owned by NGN, was scheduled to begin on January 22nd when the two parties reached a settlement.

The settlement entailed an eight-figured sum as fine to be paid to Prince Harry and a "full an unequivocal apology" from the newsgroup.

However, the Love Actually actor, who had also sued NGN last year, is not satisfied with the settlement, and claimed that the case is "not done by any means," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

A civil suit was "not the right instrument" to bring the "real truth of what happened” to the surface, Grant claimed.

The Heretic actor previously told BBC Radio 4’s Today, “That’s what they’ve done consistently over the last 10 years. They’ve spent £1 billion to make sure these things are never looked at in court … and you don’t get proper judicial findings. I think what they’re terrified of is that those findings would trigger a new criminal inquiry.”