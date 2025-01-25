Brad Pitt still longs for past romance with Jennifer Aniston?

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston was once considered as Hollywood's "golden couple," but their love story came to an end back in 2005 after five years of beautiful marriage.

Despite their high-profile split, whispers still suggest that Brad can't shake off the memories of his past love with Jennifer.

Their romance timeline began in 1998 when they first met and quickly became the talk of the town, hitting the headlines when they got married in 2000. And for years, "they were the picture-perfect couple with both enjoying successful careers in the spotlight."

However, Jennifer and Brad appeared to have it all with everything, from red carpet events to jaw-dropping getaways, leaving fans to think about their fairytale love story.

But sadly by 2005, things began to fall apart, as the pair's romance hit a rock as they announced divorce just a few months after he began filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith alongside Angelina Jolie, sparking speculation about their split.

Then later all those speculations intensified when Brad and Angelina actress were captured together and fans started to believe that a love triangle might have played a part in the heartbreaking split.

And now years later, Brad's past love with ex-partner Jennifer still seems to linger in his heart. Moreover, sources close to the actor revealed that despite moving on with other relationships, the F1 star never truly "let go" of his romance with the Friends actress.

While the both ex-lovers have found success in their respective careers and lives, the question of their getting back together remains unanswered.