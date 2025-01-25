Prince William, Kate Middleton's moving tribute on 'uniquely special' occasion

The royal couple added a personal touch to the tribute

Prince William and Kate Middleton are upholding a very special royal family tradition with a moving tribute for Burns Night, observed annually on January 25.

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a personal message celebrating Scotland’s natural beauty and its legendary poet, Robert Burns, marking the “special” occasion with a personal touch.

Sharing their sentiments on social media, the royal couple wrote, “Celebrating the beauty of Scotland, the power of nature, and the poetry of Robert Burns. Happy Burns Night,” signing the statement personally as “W & C.”

In the 27-second video accompanying their message, breathtaking views of the Scottish Highlands take center stage, accompanied by the soulful sound of bagpipes. While the couple didn’t appear in the video, their tribute to Scotland’s rich traditions resonated deeply.

King Charles also joined the celebration, releasing a portrait taken last autumn in Balmoral Castle’s Library. Dressed in a tartan kilt, the King paid homage to Scotland’s heritage, a country he’s described as holding a “uniquely special place” in the royal family’s heart.

Balmoral Castle, the backdrop of this poignant moment, carries significant emotional weight. It was here that the late Queen Elizabeth spent her final days in 2022.

Reflecting her affection for Scotland, she once said, “Scotland occupies such a special place in my own and my family's affections.”