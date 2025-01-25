Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni lawsuit to take ‘nastier’ turn

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni feud is predicted to get uglier

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively’s legal battle is reportedly not going to arrive at a settlement any soon.

“It's very nasty, and I think it's going to get nastier,” Doll, a lawyer and partner at Doll Amir & Eley in Los Angeles, weighed in on the case.

“It's going to be a very consuming, very difficult, very challenging time for the parties going ahead. I think they both got great lawyers, but they're going to pay a lot of money and it's going to be a lot of emotional turmoil,” he told People Magazine.

The judge who is supervising the It Ends With Us co-stars’ lawsuits, Lewis Liman, gave an order for a conference on February 12th, before the trial begins.

Following the hearing, the lawyer predicted that both the sides will move forward with the investigation into evidence and witnesses.

“Now that they're at this critical point in the case where they've laid these very detailed complaints out against each other with all these very serious allegations, I think they're going to want to find out everything that happened that they didn't know about,” he added.

“One of the things that you see in these cases so often is that once the parties start to see what was happening behind the scenes they didn't know about, the emotion gets higher, they get more angry, and it gives it more chance to propel forward,” Doll went on.

However, he claimed that both Baldoni and Lively are likely to settle the case prior to a trial, noting that 92 percent civil cases settle. “Could this be within the 8 percent? It's possible,” he said but, “Statistically, it's not likely.”