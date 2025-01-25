Taylor Swift set to take on Rapunzel in Disney’s 'Tangled' remake?

Travis Kelce partner Taylor Swift to collaborate with Disney

Taylor Swift, who currently ended The Eras Tour, has sent fans into frenzy with the ongoing shocking speculation on her next career move.

As per the swirling rumours, Travis Kelce's partner might be playing the character of Rapunzel in the remake of Disney’s Tangled.

The buzz sparked when MyTimeToShineHello on X. spilled the beans that the popstar is being considered for the iconic role.

However, some fans accused the account of spreading false information for publicity.

In response, the account defended its prediction, highlighting its accurate past forecasts, including one about Matthias Schoenaerts.

They further explained that the star will be the next perfect fit, after reviewing the company’s casting sheet.

Some fans went on pouring their concerns over Taylors age, as she is 34-year-old. While, Rapunzel typically depicts as 18-year-old.

Though her acting experience is limited, many see her as a strong contender for the role of Rapunzel.

On the work front, Taylor Swift is one of the worlds best selling music artist and highest grossing touring vocalist.