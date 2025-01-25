King Charles receives heartbreaking news from Commonwealth country

King Charles III suffers major setback from Commonwealth country

King Charles III has suffered a major setback as a Commonwealth country has allegedly turned its back on Britain.

Belize has removed the British monarch from its banknotes, replacing Queen Elizabeth II's image with two of the country's national heroes, according to a new report.

As per the surprising development, the new notes will feature George Price, the nation's first Prime Minister who led Belize to independence in 1981, and Philip Goldson, a former newspaper editor and anti-colonial activist.

It seems to be a stern message to King Charles, who's making efforts to strengthen his reign even after being diagnosed with cancer. The change was announced by Prime Minister John Briceño, who unveiled the new designs on Thursday.

PM Briceño, commenting on the new design, said: "It is a beautiful note.

"We have been using our two national heroes, George Price and Philip Goldson, and we have them in different denominations - it is something that Belizeans will accept, and it is our people on our note."

As reported by GB News, Briceño explained: "The Queen is dead and that has nothing to do with the Belize dollar; it is based on our economy and the amount of US reserves."

The PM described the change as a way to "honour Belize's cultural heritage and the transformative impact our national heroes have had on our country".