Piers Morgan releases new statement about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Outspoken TV presenter Piers Morgan has once again ripped into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as he made a new shocking claim about the couple.

The 59-year-old turned his guns on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, claiming they are now completely isolated from the royals who "don't talk to them" anymore.

Meghan and Harry are now "total pariahs" and "nobody cares about them", Morgan has said in his latest tirade against the California-based couple.

"They are desperately trying to maintain some kind of future as a renegade royal couple when they are not part of the Royal Family, said Morgan during his appearance on Megyn Kelly's YouTube show.

The former Good Morning Britain (GMB) co-host went on explaining the couple's feud with the royal family in his own words, stating: "The royals don't talk to them, the King does not talk to his own son. None of the senior royals talk to these two. They are total pariahs in the family because the only currency they have is trashing the Royal Family."

He flayed the couple for their never-stopping 'stunts', saying: "Every time they try to do something else, nobody cares. Nobody cares about the podcast series, nobody cares about the polo series recently, nobody cared about any of it."

Piers Morgan, who's been one of the most consistent critics of the Sussexes since they first entered the royal fold in 2019, added: "All they want to hear is the dirt, and these for five years have revelled and wallowed in royal dirt for vast amounts of money."