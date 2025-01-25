Holly Willoughby witnesses nerve wracking moment while filming Netflix’s new show

TV presenter Steph McGovern had a frightening mishap on the set of Netflix’s upcoming survival series Bear Hunt, hosted by Bear Grylls.



During a high-stakes challenge, Steph 42, swung face-first into a cliff, leaving the crew and co-stars visibly alarmed.



The incident occurred while Steph was scaling a cliff as part of the adventure show. She suffered a painful impact, sparking concerns about a possible concussion and fears that her nose might be broken.

The dramatic moment left fellow participants, including co-host Holly Willoughby, deeply shaken. Holly was seen covering her face in distress as medics rushed to assist Steph.

Despite the scare, Steph recovered after 24 hours and was cleared to continue filming. However, she appears in the show’s trailer with a visible plaster on her nose, a reminder of the intense ordeal.

An insider revealed, 'It was a nerve-wracking moment for everyone on set. Steph’s injury wasn’t just shocking for her but for the entire team, including Holly, who was visibly emotional after witnessing the accident.'

Bear Hunt, featuring a mix of survival challenges and celebrity participants, is set to premiere on Netflix on February 5, promising an adrenaline-filled experience for viewers.

Steph’s resilience following the accident highlights the high stakes and intense demands of this gripping new series.