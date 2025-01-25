Ethan Slater celebrates Ariana Grande's first Ocsar nod in sweetest way

The couple and co-stars reportedly sparked their romance on the set of 'Wicked'

Ariana Grande’s leap into the world of film has landed her one of Hollywood’s highest honours: her first Oscar nomination — and her boyfriend Ethan Slater couldn’t be prouder.

Recognised in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role as Glinda in Wicked, Ariana’s achievement is being celebrated far and wide — including by her boyfriend and co-star.

After the nominees were announced on Thursday, January 23, the SpongeBob Musical star wasted no time sharing his excitement. Ethan, who portrays Boq in the movie, shared several posts across Instagram.

One story featured a still of Ariana as Glinda, captioned simply, “Oscar. Nominated.” He also shared a lineup of the Best Supporting Actress nominees and reposted Ariana’s emotional Instagram statement thanking the Academy for the recognition.

But the sweetest moment came on Ethan’s Instagram grid, where he shared a photo of Ariana gazing out a window, holding pink balloons reminiscent of the Good Witch of the north.

The co-stars, who reportedly sparked a romance on the set of the iconic musical, have mostly kept their relationship out of the spotlight. However, Ethan clearly couldn’t resist showing his pride after Ariana’s milestone achievement.