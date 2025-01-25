King Charles makes big admission about Kate Middleton

King Charles III has made a big confession about Prince William's wife Kate Middleton and the future of the monarchy amid his ongoing battle with cancer.

The 76-year-old, who held several meetings with the Princes and Princess of Wales during recent months, has reportedly given the green light to the royal couple to take the reign.

The monarch values Princes Catherine for her grace, resilience, and influence. He even considers her as a key player of his team.

The King, who was officially crowned in 2023, has reportedly confessed to his courtiers that the monarchy "will be in good hands" with Princess Kate.

Prince William and Harry's father has shared his confidence in the future of the monarchy, commending beloved daughter-in-law Kate's resilience during her tough time following cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's grandfather's remarks highlight his relief and belief in the stability of the royal family under the leadership of William and Kate, who recently revealed her remission from cancer in an emotional announcement.

In a heartfelt message posted on social media, she revealed: "As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am, however, looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead."

Signing the message as "C," the future Queen expressed gratitude and optimism for the future.

On the other hand, some royal insiders and experts believe that Kate's recovery is more than just a personal triumph for the King as he knows her return signifies a robust and stable monarchy.

The royal aides revealed the King's immense relief, with one stating he's naturally overjoyed at Kate beating cancer, adding that the monarchy is in safe hands for another generation.

Amid controversies surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Charles sees Kate's steady presence as critical for maintaining the institution's credibility and relevance. He has reportedly asked William and Kate to speed up their preparations for the destined roles.