Princess Kate reflects on her university days: 'unusual job experience'

Before becoming a member of the royal family, the Princess of Wales had a varied career path and even dabbled in a few unexpected jobs.



From working as a project manager for her family’s business, Party Pieces, to serving as an assistant buyer for the fashion retailer Jigsaw, Kate’s professional journey was diverse.

However, one lesser-known role stands out from her university days, which she admits she wasn’t particularly skilled at.

During a 2019 appearance on the BBC special A Berry Royal Christmas alongside Prince William and culinary icon Mary Berry, Kate reminisced about her time as a part-time waitress while studying at St Andrews University.

After serving mocktails at a charity event, she shared with Mary Berry that the experience took her back to those days, adding with a laugh, "I was terrible at it!"

Kate also revealed another amusing anecdote from her university life with William. When asked about the future king’s cooking skills, she fondly recalled his culinary efforts, saying, "He sometimes cooks, and he’s very good at breakfast. Back at university, he used to prepare all sorts of meals to impress me."

The couple both graduated from St Andrews in June 2005, receiving their degrees on the same day. William earned a degree in Geography, while Kate graduated with a degree in Art History.

Their achievements were celebrated in the presence of the late Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, and Camilla, making it a memorable day for the future royal couple.

From balancing part-time jobs to sharing meals prepared in a bid to impress, these lighthearted stories offer a glimpse into the formative years of the Princess of Wales and her bond with William during their time at university.