Buckingham Palace issues new message after King Charles’ key meeting

Buckingham Palace new message after King Charles’ key meeting

King Charles marked a significant event, one close to his subjects, just a day after he conducted and an important meeting at his Norfolk estate.

The office of the monarch released a delightful photo of the King alongside a message.

“Wishing those celebrating a very happy #BurnsNight tonight,” the statement read. “The King in the Library at Balmoral Castle, taken by @milliepilkingtonphotography”

The message was for Burns Night, which takes place on 25 January each year to celebrate the life and legacy of Scotland’s National Bard, Robert Burns.

The day is an important one for Scots not only living in Scotland but also for any of them living overseas. Moreover, it also appears to be a nod to the King’s love for the royal family’s Balmoral Castle.

It was also the late Queen Elizabeth’s favourite royal palace, where she also breathed her last in 2022.

The new update comes after the monarch met with the Prime Minister of a Caribbean nation, an unlikely move after the bold statements the key figure had made.

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Terrance Drew had seemingly snubbed Charles’ new reign back in 2023. At the time, the PM had said that the country “not totally free” while King Charles remains head of state.

The meeting seemingly suggests that the monarch maybe mulling over a significant step to take as cries for reparations continue to rage, especially in the commonwealth nations.