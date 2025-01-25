Princess Beatrice shares good news after Sarah Ferguson 'concerns'

Princess Beatrice shared the good news with her well-wishers after her mother Sarah Ferguson expressed concerns for her daughters.

According to Tatler, the Princess of York teamed up with a powerful royal figure Queen Rania as she became a global co-chair of the "World Economic Forum’s climate initiative Giving to Amplify Earth Action (GAEA)."

Prince Andrew's daughter will be working to "develop AI solutions to climate change and is aiming to mobilise the untold potential of our collective AI capabilities, funding and technological resources for climate action."

The soon-to-be mother will also promote women's leadership in the field of technology in order to "ensure more diverse and unbiased solutions to climate change are developed."

Beatrice and Queen Rania will be working side by side to introduce impactful initiatives related to climate change awareness and protecting the environment.

It is important to note that Princess Beatrice takes on a key role after her mom Sarah revealed she is concerned for the well-being of her daughters, especially during the peak era of social media.