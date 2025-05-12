Arnold Schwarzenegger son Christopher gets candid about hustle for new look

Christopher Schwarzenegger is spilling the beans behind his striking new look amid his journey to lose more weight and achieve his desired goal.

The 27-year-old son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver opened up about his dramatic weight loss transformation at the Inaugural Beacher Vitality Happy & Healthy Summit on Saturday, May 10.

Speaking publicly for the first time about his fitness plans, Christopher shared that shedding extra pounds is not something he has achieved overnight; he had been working to get in shape for more than five years.

"It took a lot of trial and error," he said during the summit, according to People. "And even still to this day ... when you're saying, oh, before and after photos ... I don't feel like I'm an after yet. I don't feel like I'm at the point."

The director of a Los Angeles-based production company recalled that the thought of trimming down hit him in 2019 when he noticed his weight prohibited him from doing any activities then.

According to him, insecurities about his weight date back to high school when he brought customised lunches to school to eat healthier.

"I tried everything," the University of Michigan graduate revealed during the panel discussion. "I remember feeling like a weirdo when I was bringing weird lunches to school."

During his weekend appearance, Christopher claimed that giving up one food item during a religious occasion helped him lose 30 pounds in less than two months.

Notably, Christopher garnered attention due to his stunning transformation last month when he was spotted in West Hollywood, California, in a slim-fitting navy-blue shirt and khakis with his brother, White Lotus star Patrick Schwarzenegger.