Katy Perry can’t resist J Hope’s star power: ‘So hot’

Katy Perry raves over BTS J Hope after joint appearance

With Katy Perry as the new addition, BTS Army continues to grow day by day.

On Thursday, January 23, J Hope and the Dark Horse songstress posed on stage at the Gala des Pieces Jaunes, sending fans wild with their brief interaction.

While closing the event after their solo performances at the prominent charity concert organised by the Foundation des Hopitaux at the Paris La Defense Arena, all the performers were on stage greeting each other.

At one point, Perry, 40, put her arm around the BTS star’s shoulder for pictures, and when she was done posing, fans believed she called their beloved Hobi "SO HOT!"

Reacting to the Roar singer’s starstruck reaction after the quick moment with J Hope, 30, one fan remarked on TikTok, "Even Katy Perry can't resist hobi [crying emoji]."

"Katy Perry said: ‘So hot!’ Yes, Katy," another added with a red heart emoji.

Several other comments from fans echoed the same sentiments.

While wrapping up the charity event, J Hope and Perry were joined by other artists, including John Legend, Gims, Burna Boy, Aya Nakamura, and members of mega K-pop bands: Rose from BLACKPINK and G-Dragon and Taeyang from BIG BANG.