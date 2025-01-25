Dylan O’Brien reflects on the challenge of matching Dan Aykroyd’s look

Dylan O'Brien on how he changed his look to resemble Dan Aykroyd

Dylan O’Brien opened up about the tough challenge he faced while transforming his looks to resemble Dan Aykroyd’s in Saturday Night, a biopic based on the first broadcaster of Saturday Night Live.



While promoting his new film Twinless at the Sundance Film Festival alongside the movie’s director and co-star James Sweeney, the Teen Wolf actor discussed the differences between two of his recent films in a conversation with Entertainment Tonight.

"We shot [Twinless] before Saturday Night, and that was not my moustache that was a fake one," O'Brien said of the Saturday Night Live biopic. "They made me wear a fake one for Aykroyd because they said my hair follicles didn't match Dan Aykroyd's."

When asked whether he preferred wearing his own facial hair over a fake mustache, O’Brien admitted that he was "a little biased" about it, although "wearing a fake mustache every day when it's humid in Georgia in the late summer" seemed to be a problem.

He explained that he had to "shave to keep it stuck" since it was constantly "coming off and getting in my mouth and stuff." However, he called the experience "an easy, great job."



Before the release of Saturday Night, the Maze Runner actor shared his doubts about his physical resemblance to the SNL star with the outlet. He admitted that he didn’t send an audition tape to the creators, thinking he didn’t "really resemble him." However, when the casting announcements were made, he realized, "Everybody totally looks like their person."



Saturday Night was released on September 27, 2024 while Twinless was released on January 23, 2025.