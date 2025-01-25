King Charles forced to reconsider Anne’s demands after new statement

King Charles is left worried as Princess Anne reveals a worrying insight into her health condition after an unforeseen accident.

The Princess Royal, who has been a great asset to the royal family during the reign of her mother, late Queen Elizabeth and now her brother’s, was admitted in the hospital and spent five nights after she was kicked by a horse.

However, true to her title, the hardest working royal jumped back into action as she attended a royal engagement just weeks later despite the severity of her concussion.

According to the Palace, the monarch is “deeply worried” for his sister after she admitted that she may not be fully control of her mind after the accident, via Daily Mail.

The King is reportedly mulling over Anne’s ultimatum about her children, Zara Tindall and Peter Philips, which also came up after she had the accident.

Anne wants her children to now be given royal titles as well given her belief that a slimmed down monarchy is not what Charles need in his reign despite his efforts towards it.

She believes if Zara and Peter were “on the roster”, it would have been an extraordinary help this past year,” per RadarOnline report.

The update comes after Anne was asked her accident last summer during her two-day trip to South Africa.

The royal shared that she had “no memory” of her accident caused by an impact with a horse on her Gatcombe Park estate during one of her “regular visits”.

“It just reminds you, shows you — you never quite know, something [happens] and you might not recover,” she said.

“You’re jolly lucky … if you can continue to be more or less compos mentis [of sound mind], and last summer I was very close to not being,” Princess Anne continued. “Take each day as it comes, they say.”