Zara Tindall breaks silence after Princess Anne shocking health confession

Zara Tindall made the first statement after her mother Princess Anne made a shocking admission about her tragic horse accident.

For the unversed, in 2024, the Royal Princess was hit by a horse on her Gatcombe Park estate. At the time, Palace revealed that she suffered "minor injuries and concussion."

However, the hardest-working royal revealed that she has no memory of the incident during her latest visit to South Africa.

Now, Princess Anne's daughter Zara gave an interview to Hello! Magazine, speaking about her love for Australia alongside her husband Mike Tindall.

The couple attends the annual Magic Millions equestrian almost every year in January.

King Charles' niece shared that they have found a home away from home in Australia.

She said, "We have always loved Australia and it is like a home away from home for us."

The British equestrian added, "We have been coming to Queensland for so long now it has become a tradition for the start of the year - and although the Magic Millions carnival is busy with so much going on, being by the beach, with like-minded horse enthusiasts celebrating all things equine – we couldn't ask for a better way to start the year."

Zara said that the Tindalls enjoy the warm weather of Australia after facing extremely cold winters in Europe. She continued, "The Gold Coast is just a great place to be - it's got a bit of everything, from beaches to horses and everything else in between."