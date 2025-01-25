Emily Baldoni finally speaks out amid Blake Lively legal dispute

Emily Baldoni and Justin were spotted enjoying their vacation in Hawaii.

In surprising turn of events, Justin Baldoni’s wife Emily has finally come forward showing support for her husband as she spoke out during his intense legal battle with actress Blake Lively.

The 40-year-old Swedish actress publicly wished her husband a happy birthday in a heartfelt post on Instagram.

On Friday, January 24, the actor and director of It Ends With Us celebrated his 41st birthday.

His wife took to social media to mark the occasion with a sweet post featuring a family photo, with a warm and loving message for Justin in the caption.

"Happy birthday my love. Celebrating the man, husband, and father that you are. I’d choose you again and again," she wrote.

Fans also showed their support in the comments with one saying, "You are such a beautiful family. Bless you all."

"Happy birthday Justin! Hope the day was amazing like you," another enthusiastically commented.

Currently, the Jane the Virgin star was spotted vacationing in Hawaii with Emily, whom he married in 2013, and their two children, 9-year-old Maiya and 7-year-old Maxwell.

In December 2024, the 37-year-old actress sued the actor accusing him of harassment and retaliation. In response, his lawyer, Bryan Freedman, called the claims "false and sensationalized with the purpose of inflicting public harm."

The Five Feet Apart director then countered with a $400 million lawsuit, targeting the Gossip Girl alum, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist, alleging defamation and extortion.