Shemar Moore opens up about fatherhood: 'I want to give all to my baby girl'

Shemar Moore is shutting down rumours of growing a family.

The former Criminal Minds star made it clear that he and his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, are not planning to have another child, content with their 2-year-old daughter Frankie being their one and only.

"This is real life, I'm gonna keep it 100," Shemar said on The Jennifer Hudson Show. "I'm 54 years old, my home, our home is full."

The S.W.A.T. star said that Frankie isn't the only one who keeps his home feeling full—he's also stepfather to Jesiree's 6-year-old daughter Charlie and her 18-year-old son Kaiden from past relationships.

Furthermore, Shemar is already concerned about how much of his toddler's life he will be present for.

Shemar dated Jesiree in 2008 before returning to the Hawaii Five-0 actress in 2020.

"I was raised an only child," Shemar continued.

"I got all the love from my mama, and at 54, honestly, I don't want to worry twice. God willing I make it to 90, that's a blessed, full life for me, but that's 37 years old for [Frankie]. So, full life for me but maybe gone too soon for her."

The actor previously revealed that becoming a father was an experience he once thought he would never have, so now that he has taken the decision to expand his family off the table, he can concentrate on being a great father.

He stated, "Whatever time I have left, god willing, I just want to give it all to my baby girl."

"I was worried for a while that it was a 'that ship has sailed' kind of thing," he admitted while announcing Jesiree's pregnancy back in January 2023, "but god had my back, and things lined up."