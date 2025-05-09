‘Harry Potter’ shares update on new Golden Trio for upcoming series

Harry Potter's forthcoming TV series has finally revealed updates on its new child stars.

The three children - who will play Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger - were selected from 32,000 kids across UK and Ireland, according to Warner Bros.

The young trio will start filming in summer, joining a star-studded cast that includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid.

It is to be noted that the three child actors could land themselves in even bigger fortune than the original trio that is Daniel Radcliff, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

The HBO production reportedly has a staggering budget of £75million per episode. A Hollywood Finance expert, told The Sun, "There’s absolutely no reason to suppose they won’t easily exceed the incomes of the three original stars."

While the old actors are seasoned professionals, the new cast is a risk as an entertainment journalist said, "While the confirmed adult actors are pros, casting kids is always a gamble and their chemistry is key to the story’s charm."

A senior production source also added, "The hope is that this becomes the most lucrative TV series of all time."

"But that hinges on how two young boys and a girl manage to bond as well as coping with instant fame," he continued.

The Harry Potter upcoming TV series is slated for release in late 2026 or early 2027 on HBO MAX.