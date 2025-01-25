Grammys 2025: First round of performers revealed

Grammy Award 2025 will held on Sunday, February 2

Grammys 2025 will shine in its full glory, with a stellar lineup of performances including Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira and more singers.

Page Six reported on Friday, January 24, that the 67th Annual Grammy Awards announced the first-round performers for the prestigious event, which will celebrate the best recordings, compositions, and artists from September 16, 2023, to August 30, 2024.

Who will be performing at the Grammys in 2025?

While the news outlet mentioned that Billie Eilish, Espresso hitmaker Carpenter, and Charli XCX are slated to perform, CBS confirmed more singers.

The TV network, which airs the Grammy Awards, announced the names including Benson Boone, Chappell Roan, Doechii, Raye, Waka Waka songstress Shakira, and Teddy Swims, who will perform at the Crypto.com Arena on February 2.

For the unversed, the Recording Academy announced in early January that the 2025 Grammys will be held as planned following the wildfires—began on January 7—that ravaged through the city.

Given the destruction caused by the flames that engulfed the city, the upcoming music event will not only honour the best in music but also raise funds to support wildfire relief efforts in Los Angeles.

Furthermore, Trevor Noah will return to the Grammys 2025 with his hosting expertise, adding more fun to the much-awaited weekend night bringing relief amidst the aftermath of the apocalyptic LA fires.