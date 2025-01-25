Miley Cyrus has 'no interest' in reconciling with dad Billy Ray

Miley Cyrus has no intention of reconciling with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

According to people acquainted with the matter, the 32-year-old pop artist and the country singer haven't been together "for a long time," and the pop star has "no interest" in getting back together, as per Page Six.

According to the outlet, however, she did find his appalling performance at President Trump's post-inauguration Liberty Ball earlier this week "concerning."

Miley’s younger sister, Noah Cyrus, is “also concerned,” as she loves Billy Ray “unconditionally” and “wants the best for him,” according to the source.

The unkempt-looking musician, 63, struggled during his brief set at Monday's event in Washington, DC, which he later attributed to malfunctioning equipment.

In a heartfelt open letter, Trace, the son of Billy Ray Cyrus, expressed his genuine concern for his father's well-being.

According to insider, Trace, 35, and his siblings, excluding Braison, had a unified front in sharing their worries, with all of them agreeing on the sentiments expressed in the post.

However, not everyone shares the same perspective. A source close to the family claims that Billy Ray is "sober" and that the family is upset with Trace for speaking out.

On the other hand, another insider reveals that Billy Ray is in a positive place, particularly in his relationships with daughters Miley and Noah.

In Trace’s public plea to Billy Ray to seek help, he admitted he “barely recognize[s]” his father now and lamented in part, “It seems this world has beaten you down and it’s become obvious to everyone but you.”

With “tears in [his] eyes,” he went on, “You’re not healthy Dad & everyone is noticing it. … I hope you realize this message only comes from a place of love and also fear that the world may lose you far too soon. I love you, Dad.”