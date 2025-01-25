Angelina Jolie spotted doing grocery after Oscars snub

Angelina Jolie does grocery after Oscar snub

Angelina Jolie seems to be taking it lightly.

The 49-year-old actress was spotted on a grocery run with her 16-year-old son, Knox, on Thursday, shortly after being left off the list of Best Actress nominees for the 2025 Academy Awards.

The Maleficent star, who was dressed in a long camel coat, black pants, and dark sunglasses, appeared composed as she and Knox loaded their groceries into the car, as per Page Six.

Knox, casually dressed in a sweatshirt and shorts, towered over his mom during the outing. Despite the difficult day, the mother-son duo seemed in good spirits.

Jolie had received widespread acclaim for her performance as Maria Callas in the biopic Maria, a role that required her to learn opera singing.

While she earned a Golden Globe nomination for the portrayal, she was notably absent from the SAG Awards and now the Academy Award nominations, leaving fans and insiders stunned.

According to sources, Jolie is deeply disappointed by the Oscars snub after putting her heart and soul into the role.

“Angelina will be devastated … look at all the press she did for the film — she wanted to get nominated,” a senior awards insider told Page Six.

“She did Jimmy Fallon, her first late-night show in over a decade. She even went to the Gotham Awards. She did all these magazine covers.”

Another source acknowledged her disappointment, while a third insider suggested that her former husband, Brad Pitt, might have influenced the industry’s response.

“This just shows that Hollywood is Team Brad,” the insider claimed. “The Globes showed that the foreign press loves her, but that’s not Hollywood. Nobody was going to go against Brad and give Angelina a vote … people just love Brad.”

Jolie’s relationship with Pitt has long been a topic of public interest. The two met on the set of their 2005 film Mr. & Mrs. Smith, while Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston.

Despite the setback, Jolie continues to show resilience. Her outing with Knox serves as a reminder of her focus on family amidst the challenges of Hollywood’s ever-changing dynamics.