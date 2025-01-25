Scarlett Johansson introduces 'ghosting' concept to her 10-year-old daughter

Scarlett Johansson is giving her young daughter some exposure about the dating world

Scarlett Johansson introduced her daughter Rose to the dating world, starting with the concept of ghosting.

In a conversation on Tuesday, January 21, the Today with Jenna and Friends episode, the Fly Me to the Moon actress revealed that it was time for her 10-year-old daughter to learn about some dating stuff.

The mother of two shared that she recently discussed ghosting with her daughter after the little one stopped talking to a boy who liked her because she didn't feel the same way.

"She just stopped talking to him straight up and he felt terrible. And I was telling her, I introduced the ghosting concept," The Avengers star remembered.

"It really makes the other person feel terrible about themselves. It kind of sets them on this spiral," she explained.

The Black Widow actress emphasised that she’d instead be dumped, in person or over the phone, because ghosting someone is "awful."

She highlighted that making such move leaves the other person without closure.

For the unversed, one of the highest-paid actresses of her time welcomed Rose with her then-husband, Romain Dauriac.

In addition to Rose, Johansson, 40, is also a mother to three-year-old son Cosmo, whom she shares with Colin Jost after tying the knot with the Saturday Night Live star in 2020.